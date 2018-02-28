The World's First Smart Parking Sensor Gives You a Fancy Car's Tricks at an Extremely Affordable Price

Installs in 5 minutes w/ no wiring or professional help needed

Provides instant audio, visual & vibration alerts for objects detected in front or behind your vehicle

Launches the app hands-free, even if your phone is in your pocket

Keeps itself safe thanks to anti-theft features that track your vehicle or device

Stands up to any weather for long-lasting use

Jealous of your friend's fancy parking sensor in her new car? Don't worry, they got played because adding an extra pair of eyes to your car is significantly cheaper than a new car. Just get a FenSens. This license plate-based smart wireless parking sensor installs on any car and alerts you when you're getting too close to objects so you know when to stop. The easy-to-use app launches instantly even if your phone is in your pocket so you'll always have that added sense of security.