The World's First Smart Parking Sensor Gives You a Fancy Car's Tricks at an Extremely Affordable Price

Jealous of your friend's fancy parking sensor in her new car? Don't worry, they got played because adding an extra pair of eyes to your car is significantly cheaper than a new car. Just get a FenSens. This license plate-based smart wireless parking sensor installs on any car and alerts you when you're getting too close to objects so you know when to stop. The easy-to-use app launches instantly even if your phone is in your pocket so you'll always have that added sense of security.
Successfully funded on Indiegogo
"FenSens turns the average license plate holder into a parking sensor array." CNET
Featured on Motor Trend, Gizmodo, The Verge, and Digital Trends
- Installs in 5 minutes w/ no wiring or professional help needed
- Provides instant audio, visual & vibration alerts for objects detected in front or behind your vehicle
- Launches the app hands-free, even if your phone is in your pocket
- Keeps itself safe thanks to anti-theft features that track your vehicle or device
- Stands up to any weather for long-lasting use